Clayton Schools settles student heat-related death for $10 million

The family of Imani Bell, a student who died in 2019 during outdoor drills for the basketball team in summer temperatures whose heat index reached above 100 degrees, has settled with the Clayton County school system for $10 million.
As part of the deal, the district will rename gymnasium of Elite Scholars Academy -- the school Imani, 16, attended -- in her name.
Imani’s family started the Keep Imani Foundation last year as a way to honor her memory. The foundation, which will be funded in part by proceeds from the settlement, will provide scholarships to deserving students, the family said in a release.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates on this developing story.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest