Two Clayton County coaches charged with murder in teen heatstroke death

Two Clayton County coaches have been charged with second degree murder and second degree cruelty to children in the 2019 heatstroke death of Elite Scholars Academy student Imani Bell.
A grand jury indictment said that Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer were responsible “by conducting outdoor conditioning training for student athletes in dangerous heat, resulting in the death of Imani Bell due to hyperthermia and rhabdomyolysis.”
Rhabdomyolysis is syndrome resulting from the breakdown of skeletal muscle fibers with leakage of muscle contents into the circulation, according to an article on the condition published in the American Family Physician Journal.
The pair, who were indicted July 1, also are charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.
Imani, 16, collapsed Aug. 13, 2019, while doing outdoor basketball drills at the school as the heat index shot up to 106 degrees. She had indicated to coaches that she was in distress and was told to run up stairs instead of continuing the conditioning, according to an autopsy report.
Reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found the school appeared to have violated district policy that requires suspension of outside athletic activities when the heat index hits 95 degrees.
Allowing athletic activity in that heat also appeared to violate Georgia High School Association policy, according to a review of district policy.
The teen’s family filed a lawsuit against the school’s coaching staff and the district in February for wrongful death, pre-death pain and suffering and for funeral and burial expenses.
“We just want closure in this whole situation,” Imani’s mother Dorian Bell said during a news conference announcing the lawsuit. “We need that. That’s a part of our healing.”