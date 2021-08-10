Two Clayton County coaches charged with murder in teen heatstroke death

Reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found the school appeared to have violated district policy that requires suspension of outside athletic activities when the heat index hits 95 degrees.

Allowing athletic activity in that heat also appeared to violate Georgia High School Association policy, according to a review of district policy.

The teen’s family filed a lawsuit against the school’s coaching staff and the district in February for wrongful death, pre-death pain and suffering and for funeral and burial expenses.

“We just want closure in this whole situation,” Imani’s mother Dorian Bell said during a news conference announcing the lawsuit. “We need that. That’s a part of our healing.”