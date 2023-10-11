Clayton Schools buys property around Southlake Mall for office space

The school system has purchased Southlake Medical Plaza, a 33,934-square-foot property at 6635 Lake Drive in Morrow for $3.2 million, according to broker Transwestern Real Estate Services.

Clayton Schools leaders said the building will initially house staff relocated for other buildings undergoing upcoming renovations. Long term, the plan is to turn the space into offices for the district’s safety and security teams as well as the College & Career Academy Medical Focus program.

“We would like to express our grateful appreciation to Transwestern and Dudley Thomas Spade for working with the district in completing this property purchase in such a professional manner,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Anthony Smith said in a news release. “Their cooperation has allowed our construction team to move forward with a renovation project that will enhance the efficiency of the district’s administration.”

The purchase follows the school system’s fall 2021 purchase of the former Sears store at Southlake Mall for $4.4 million. The district is building on the site a convention center and arena with an expected 7,000 or so seats.

Clayton Schools, with the help of the Clayton County Commission, plans to spend $65 million to create the convention center, which will host graduations and include a Discovery Center similar to the one at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“We are thrilled to achieve a win-win for our client and the community within months of taking the property to the market,” Transwestern Managing Director John Lopez said. “We believe the sale represents the asset’s highest and best use given the major investments Clayton County Board of Education has been making in the immediate area.”