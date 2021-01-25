Clayton County Superintendent Beasley to discuss district’s present, future plans

Billed as “Building Equity and Compassion in a Culture of High Performance,” the event will begin at 6 p.m. and held virtually on the district’s website at www.clayton.k12.ga.us and on its school pages on Facebook and Twitter.

The presentation will include accomplishments made during this school year and how the district plans to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Clayton is one of the few remaining school systems in metro Atlanta that has not yet offered in-class instruction because of COVID-19.