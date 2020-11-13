Clayton County School launches COVID-19 dashboard

The south metro Atlanta school system, which has been all virtual since the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic school year, said on Wednesday that it created the dashboard to be more transparent about the impact the coronavirus is having on the district.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our school district has operated and made decisions that we feel have placed the safety of our employees, students, and community members at the forefront,” Morcease Beasley, superintendent of the school system, said in a release. “These decisions have been made based on feedback from stakeholders and data provided by local, state and national health organizations.”