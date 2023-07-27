Clayton County Schools launching first-ever alumni association

Clayton County Schools, hoping to bring together alumni and graduates of the south metro district, is launching its first-ever alumni association.

Organizers of the new organization, dubbed The Clayton County Public Schools Alumni Association, hope it will “build community by fostering lifelong relationships between alumni and the school district and to create a platform for alumni volunteerism and philanthropy.

“Over 3,200 students graduate from CCPS each year, and our scholars go on to do incredible things,” said school board member and Lovejoy High School graduate Jasmine Bowles, who will be president of the association. “The CCPS Alumni Association is an opportunity to bring everyone together, united as a collective resource for the next generation and for each other.”

To attract members, the organization will hold meetings and events throughout the upcoming school year and offer networking opportunities to connect scholars and members to career paths and professions, organizers said.

Riverdale High School alum Andy Sykes, who will be the group’s vice president, said the effort will help Clayton graduates increase their support for the district post graduation.

“The vision extends beyond the classroom to inspire fellow alumni to engage in service projects, outreach efforts, volunteering at schools, participating in empowerment sessions to support students, and partnering with other organizations to mobilize efforts to make a lasting impact throughout the community,” said Sykes, who also is the district’s director of technical operations.

