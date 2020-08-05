City to seek restraining order against company building concrete plant

The city previously issued a stop-work order on the site, and lifted it several days later. Stonecrest spokesman Adrion Bell said a judge’s ruling on the restraining order would give the city more legal standing and backing.

Stonecrest area residents (from left to right) Renee Cail, Jake Bryant, Jennifer Wilson and Pyper Bunch talk about the proposed recycling plant located across the street from their neighborhood. The residents have complained about how close the site is to homes. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“We will present evidence to support our claim that they are not in compliance with the county’s solid waste management plan,” Bell said Tuesday. He said the request for the restraining order would be filed in DeKalb County Superior Court within the next few days.

Metro Green did not comment on the council’s vote Tuesday.

Residents said they are worried about possible dust and noise that could travel from the site, since it is located next to some neighborhoods, some of which are just outside Stonecrest city limits.

Metro Green has said it will install a large berm with trees to surround the property and lower noise and that it will not take in any hazardous or toxic materials. It is also required to have a dust and odor control plan.

Because the land was already zoned for industrial use, the Stonecrest City Council did not have to vote on the proposed plant. However, the mayor and former city manager sent letters to the state Environmental Protection Division in 2018 stating the project could move forward.

DeKalb County officials, however, said last year that the plant would not be in compliance with their solid waste management protocol.

Metro Green is based in metro Atlanta and has other plants in the Norcross area and northwest Atlanta.