City to seek restraining order against company building concrete plant

The city of Stonecrest will seek a restraining order to stop a concrete recycling company from building a plant amid concerns over the company’s state-issued permit.
Residents who live near the planned Metro Green Recycling site have complained about its proximity to neighborhoods, expressing worries over noise and air pollution. Elected officials have questioned how Metro Green got a permit after DeKalb County told the company its plans did not comply with the county’s solid waste management policies.
At the 50-acre site off Snapfinger Woods Drive, which is currently under construction, Metro Green plans to process concrete and other debris from construction or demolition.
During a meeting Monday night, the mayor and City Council unanimously voted to direct the city attorney to seek a temporary restraining order against Metro Green to stop construction, pending the outcome of the city’s own investigation into the issue.
Because the council members were discussing a legal matter, most of the meeting happened in “executive session,” meaning it was private and closed to the public and the press.
The city previously issued a stop-work order on the site, and lifted it several days later. Stonecrest spokesman Adrion Bell said a judge’s ruling on the restraining order would give the city more legal standing and backing.
“We will present evidence to support our claim that they are not in compliance with the county’s solid waste management plan,” Bell said Tuesday. He said the request for the restraining order would be filed in DeKalb County Superior Court within the next few days.
Metro Green did not comment on the council’s vote Tuesday.
Residents said they are worried about possible dust and noise that could travel from the site, since it is located next to some neighborhoods, some of which are just outside Stonecrest city limits.
Metro Green has said it will install a large berm with trees to surround the property and lower noise and that it will not take in any hazardous or toxic materials. It is also required to have a dust and odor control plan.
Because the land was already zoned for industrial use, the Stonecrest City Council did not have to vote on the proposed plant. However, the mayor and former city manager sent letters to the state Environmental Protection Division in 2018 stating the project could move forward.
DeKalb County officials, however, said last year that the plant would not be in compliance with their solid waste management protocol.
Metro Green is based in metro Atlanta and has other plants in the Norcross area and northwest Atlanta.