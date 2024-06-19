Chakira Johnson wins seat on DeKalb commission

A longtime resident and civil engineer has been elected to represent DeKalb County’s central District 4.

Chakira Johnson appears to have prevailed in Tuesday’s run-off election for the seat currently held by Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who ran an unsuccessful candidacy for the CEO position.

Johnson holds a significant lead over her opponent, former DeKalb NAACP President Lance Hammonds, according to unofficial election results. Johnson is a city engineer for the City of South Fulton and served several terms on the Stone Mountain City Council.