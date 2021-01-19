Buckhead cityhood idea resurfaces through new organization

Some influential business groups in Buckhead oppose the cityhood idea. The Buckhead Coalition said in a statement Tuesday that pursuing cityhood would be unnecessarily divisive and not feasible.

“While we understand the frustrations that have led others to begin exploring that possibility, we believe that the best path forward for both Buckhead and Atlanta is to address our very real challenges cooperatively. We will continue to dedicate our efforts and our resources every day to doing so,” the statement said. The president of the Buckhead Coalition, Jim Durrett, also leads the Buckhead Community Improvement District. Both groups partner with Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Business Association, two other local civic organizations.

Sam Lenaeus, president of the The Buckhead Exploratory Committee, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that dissatisfaction over public safety and infrastructure issues spurred the formation of the group in the fall. He said the committee is a grassroots group made up of over 200 residents.

Buckhead gets a “minimal return on our taxes on the way of city services,” Lenaeus said. “Right now all options are on the table.”