BREAKING: Gwinnett County to buy Gwinnett Place Mall

The mall, which had long been an eyesore in the county as businesses left, will be purchased by the county for $23 million. The seller is Moonbeam Capital, which had promised improvements upon buying the mall in 2013, but never delivered them.

Closing will be in 90 days. The county’s Urban Redevelopment Agency made the purchase, which includes 39 acres of mall property. The anchor tenants will continue to own their property.