Gwinnett approves ‘transformative’ research development near Dacula

If it reaches full potential, officials say the project will cost $1.8 billion to build out by 2035, and maybe as much as $3.2 billion by 2050. It is expected to create more than 18,000 jobs over the next 15 years and generate more than $2.3 billion in annual economic activity, according to an impact study commissioned by the county.

By 2050, the annual economic impact is expected to be $6.6 billion, the study said.

The development site, with a two-mile frontage along Ga. 316, is strategically centered between Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville. And that’s not an accident. It’s the payoff of years of work by Gwinnett leaders who have long tried to sell the stretch of highway as an “innovation crescent,” which would support businesses and job growth that could ripple statewide.

The centralized location also echos Research Triangle in North Carolina, which is similarly situated between academic centers in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

“This project ... is going to reverberate,” said Bob Geolas, an advisor to the county who is the former President and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina. “People are going to hear about it around the world.”

Research Triangle Park changed the entire state of North Carlonia since opening in the 1950s, Geolas said, by improving education, leading to the rise of Charlotte as a banking capital, and creating a global brand for the state.

Rowen, too, will create opportunities beyond the 2,000 acres at the intersection of Ga. 316 and Drowning Creek Road along the Apalachee River, said Gwinnett Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash.

“I see it as an opportunity not just to bend the trend, but to lift the trajectory of the county to another level,” Nash said. “This is going to create an opportunity that is truly generational in nature.”

Nash said she envisions Rowen as a knowledge community, with residential and restaurant components, in addition to the research space. The site will be built into the environment — more like the south Fulton County community of Serenbe than a traditional office park.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the development “has the potential to create a new chapter of discovery and innovation that will enrich the state of Georgia for many years to come.”

`A dream for close to two decades’

Gwinnett has sometimes struggled with keeping high-tech jobs in the area.

Technology Park in Peachtree Corners was once a hub for such work, but FiServ and other companies left for newer job centers.

The county has had other high-profile losses.

NCR, which came to Duluth from Ohio, decamped to Atlanta’s Technology Square. And the paper and packaging company WestRock moved to Sandy Springs from Norcross as it consolidated office space, in part because of its access to transit.

The community that will be built around Rowen will differentiate it from projects like Technology Park or Technology Square, said Nick Masino, the president and CEO of Gwinnett’s Chamber of Commerce.

As one of the largest developable tracts of land north of I-285, Masino said Rowen will easily draw entrepreneurs who want access to Emory, Georgia Tech the University of Georgia and other colleges in the area.

Masino said he expects new businesses that outgrow incubators and other startup spaces to move in to research facilities that are built just for them.

It will be some time, though, before it’s occupied.

While county commissioners on Tuesday approved bonds to buy land and build initial infrastructure, tenants aren’t expected until 2023.

The county now owns about 480 of the planned 2,000 acres for the project; the rest will be purchased by the end of the year by a foundation that was created to shepherd Rowen forward.

The name, Rowen, means a second growth of grass or hay in one season, and the focus on agricultural and environmental innovation will honor the land, Nash said.

Geolas said the state already has expertise in all three areas of focus, which will allow flexibility as universities, businesses and entrepreneurs get on board. The county has so far kept the project quiet, and discussions with possible partners are just beginning.

“This has been a dream for close to two decades,” Nash said. “It’s a great thing for the entire state of Georgia.”

The pandemic could change how businesses use the space, Geolas said, including what some interiors look like. But he said there will still be a need for innovation spaces.

Rowen is “a blank canvas,” Nash said, that can be flexible in response to changes in business necessitated by the pandemic.

No tax breaks have been requested for the project, though Nash said she hopes the state will help with improvements to Ga. 316, some of which are already planned.

Rowen, she said, “lifts the entire area” and create opportunities that don’t currently exist in Georgia.

“This is a big deal,” Nash said. “We know it’s a big deal for the state, and not just Gwinnett.”