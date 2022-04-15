BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June

Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will launch a national search for a permanent replacement. Dickens said in a statement that the city owes Bryant a debt of gratitude.

“I am thankful that the chief agreed to stay on for my first 100 days as Mayor, and I have grown to rely on the Chief’s counsel during our daily meetings,” Dickens said in a statement. “We will miss the Chief’s leadership as he enjoys his well-earned retirement.”