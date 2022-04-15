BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June

BreakingNews
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station, officials say
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city since 1988, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will launch a national search for a permanent replacement. Dickens said in a statement that the city owes Bryant a debt of gratitude.

“I am thankful that the chief agreed to stay on for my first 100 days as Mayor, and I have grown to rely on the Chief’s counsel during our daily meetings,” Dickens said in a statement. “We will miss the Chief’s leadership as he enjoys his well-earned retirement.”

Dickens said he is looking for a new police leader that shares his vision for the city. He said when he took office that he would assess Bryant’s performance in his first 100 days before deciding whether to keep him long-term or search for a new chief.

Bryant said in a statement that he appreciates the opportunity to serve the city that he loves.

“As Mayor Dickens plans his leadership strategies for this great city, I believe it is essential that he and the city of Atlanta have a Chief of Police who is willing to serve throughout his term,” Bryant said in a statement. “I have so many great memories of my career. I could not be more thankful to be ending my career — again — with the City of Atlanta Police Department.”

Bryant first joined the Atlanta Police Department as a officer in 1988. He came out of retirement to serve as interim chief in June 2020 under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, before being confirmed as the permanent chief.

