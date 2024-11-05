Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Bomb threats, equipment issues keep some metro Atlanta precincts open later

Poll manager Rosland Sneed gets her team ready at the Don And Mary Ellen Harp Student Center located at 3209 Mathieson Place NE in Atlanta on Tuesday. (John Spink/AJC)

John Spink

John Spink

Poll manager Rosland Sneed gets her team ready at the Don And Mary Ellen Harp Student Center located at 3209 Mathieson Place NE in Atlanta on Tuesday. (John Spink/AJC) (John Spink)
By
Updated 2 minutes ago

Bomb threats that were unfounded in three metro Atlanta counties, plus problems with voting equipment, will keep at least nine precincts open later.

The emailed threats were made to precincts in both Fulton and Gwinnett counties, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. In addition, Cobb County election officials said two precincts had delayed openings Tuesday morning while equipment problems were resolved.

Late Tuesday in DeKalb County, bomb threats temporarily evacuated five precincts, county officials said. Nothing suspicious was located.

DEKALB

The DeKalb police department conducted bomb sweeps at the following precincts: New Bethel AME Church in Lithonia, New Life Community Center in Decatur, North DeKalb Senior Center, in Chamblee, Reid H. Cofer Library in Tucker and Wesley Chapel Library in Decatur. Two other locations that were not precincts also received threats and were checked, the county said.

County leaders were seeking an emergency order extending the voting times at the affected polling locations. After the buildings were deemed safe, voting continued.

“Every asset that we have will be deployed to ensure that every citizen who wants to vote will be given that opportunity and every vote cast will be counted,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

FULTON

Five Fulton polling locations will have extended voting hours due to temporary evacuation, the Fulton County Superior Court ruled Thursday afternoon.

ExploreBomb threats target polling locations across metro Atlanta, disrupt voting
The Southwest Arts Center in Fulton County was among the precincts open later Tuesday.

Tucker Jennings

icon to expand image

Tucker Jennings

Here are the precincts with extended hours:

Lake Forest Elementary School: Open until 7:10 p.m.

C.H. Gullatt Elementary School: Open until 7:15 p.m.

Southwest Arts Center: Open until 7:43 p.m.

Etris Darnell Community Center: Open until 7:45 p.m.

Northwood Elementary School: Open until 7:45 p.m.

GWINNETT

In Gwinnett County, county spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said the threat led to the evacuation of the Mountain Park polling locations at 12:30 p.m. and reopened about an hour later.

ExploreFollow the live updates of Election Day

Gwinnett Precincts 52 and 112 — both located at the Mountain Park Activity Center — will be open until 7:58 p.m. due to the evacuations, a judge ordered Tuesday afternoon.

COBB

Polls will stay open an extra 20 minutes at two Cobb precincts in the Marietta area.

Voters assigned to the two sites — Mount Paran Church of God at 1700 Allgood Road and Kell High School at 4770 Lee Waters Road — will have until 7:20 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballots under an order signed by Judge Ann Harris.

Cobb County Elections Director Tate Fall said in an affidavit that those polling places opened 20 minutes late.

Under Georgia law, poll hours can be extended by as much time as a precinct lost due to closures and delays.

— Staff writers Taylor Croft and Allie Gross contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Bomb threats targeting polling locations across metro Atlanta disrupt voting1h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Harris advisers concerned by bomb threats targeting Dem areas4m ago
Placeholder Image

TNS

Cobb County scrambles to take ‘extraordinary measures’ to deliver last-minute absentee...
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands of Cobb County voters given extra time to return absentee ballots
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Bernie Marcus: Where he donated his money in Atlanta and around world
Mayor Dickens’ task force proposes housing to-do list for next president
Cherokee man admits he stole mother’s life savings, gets 10 years in prison
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring