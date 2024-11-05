DEKALB

The DeKalb police department conducted bomb sweeps at the following precincts: New Bethel AME Church in Lithonia, New Life Community Center in Decatur, North DeKalb Senior Center, in Chamblee, Reid H. Cofer Library in Tucker and Wesley Chapel Library in Decatur. Two other locations that were not precincts also received threats and were checked, the county said.

County leaders were seeking an emergency order extending the voting times at the affected polling locations. After the buildings were deemed safe, voting continued.

“Every asset that we have will be deployed to ensure that every citizen who wants to vote will be given that opportunity and every vote cast will be counted,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

FULTON

Five Fulton polling locations will have extended voting hours due to temporary evacuation, the Fulton County Superior Court ruled Thursday afternoon.

Here are the precincts with extended hours:

Lake Forest Elementary School: Open until 7:10 p.m.

C.H. Gullatt Elementary School: Open until 7:15 p.m.

Southwest Arts Center: Open until 7:43 p.m.

Etris Darnell Community Center: Open until 7:45 p.m.

Northwood Elementary School: Open until 7:45 p.m.

GWINNETT

In Gwinnett County, county spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said the threat led to the evacuation of the Mountain Park polling locations at 12:30 p.m. and reopened about an hour later.

Gwinnett Precincts 52 and 112 — both located at the Mountain Park Activity Center — will be open until 7:58 p.m. due to the evacuations, a judge ordered Tuesday afternoon.

COBB

Polls will stay open an extra 20 minutes at two Cobb precincts in the Marietta area.

Voters assigned to the two sites — Mount Paran Church of God at 1700 Allgood Road and Kell High School at 4770 Lee Waters Road — will have until 7:20 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballots under an order signed by Judge Ann Harris.

Cobb County Elections Director Tate Fall said in an affidavit that those polling places opened 20 minutes late.

Under Georgia law, poll hours can be extended by as much time as a precinct lost due to closures and delays.

— Staff writers Taylor Croft and Allie Gross contributed to this article.