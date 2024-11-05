It’s Election Day in Georgia. The state is on track to break voter turnout records as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris go head-to-head in this pivotal swing state.

If you’re voting today, the 2024 Voter Guide has information to help you make informed decisions. Need to know about the issues? Know Your Stuff answers your questions.

Stay with us throughout the day for live updates, expert insight and analysis and, once the polls close, results from across Georgia and the United States.