Election Day in Georgia going smoothly despite hoax threats

Nadine Williams, Fulton’s director of registration and elections, said they received five noncredible bomb threats, which led to the temporary evacuation the Etris-Darnell Community Center and C.H. Gullatt Elementary in Union City. Officials are seeking to allow these locations to stay open late due to the closure.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a morning news conference that the threats originated in Russia.

“I just want to let me make sure everyone understands this, that Georgia is not going to be intimidated. Russia has just decided they picked on the wrong Georgia,” Raffensperger said. “They need to pick on the other one in the Black Sea, because we’re not going to be intimidated, but we’re just excited about where we are right now.”

Union City Mayor Vince Williams said the city was prepared for this “unfortunate circumstance.”

“This is the nonsense to expect in these types of things. I mean, people are apprehensive on all sides, and sometimes fools will do foolish things,” he said. “Let’s do what we do as Americans: exercise our right to vote and live with the circumstances after that.”

At least two Gwinnett County precincts also were evacuated due to similar threats sent in an email, Raffensperger said at an afternoon news conference. County spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said the threat led to the evacuation of the Mountain Park polling location at around 12:45 p.m.

“We understand how polarized America is, and we know how sometimes people want to take advantage of that,” Raffensperger said. ”They want to see us mess with each other and not get along with each other. At the end of the day, we are the United States of America. Never lose sight of that.”

Despite the hoaxes, voting is going smoothly across Georgia. Raffensperger says he expects more than 1 million people to vote Tuesday with “solid and steady” turnout.

“People are having a great voting experience,” Raffensberger said.

There have been other minor issues across the metro area.

Two Cobb County precinct locations delayed opening due to equipment issues, according to a press release, prompting a judge to allow the Mount Paran Church of God and Kell High School to both remain open until 7:20 p.m.

The FBI said in a press release that a fabricated video using its name and insignia falsely stated that Americans should “‘vote remotely’ due to a high terror threat at polling locations.” Another false video alleged that the management of prisons in several swing states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia, “rigged inmate voting and colluded with a political party,” according to the FBI.

Both videos are misinformation, and people seeking information about the election or their polling location should turn to their local election office, the FBI said.

“The FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote,” the FBI press release says. “Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system.”

The FBI said foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, are attempting to “undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans.”

Staff writers Katherine Landergan and Rosana Hughes contributed to this report.