Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

BioLab fire: Rockdale residents cite health concerns, hear from those impacted by East Palestine, Ohio, disaster

Rockdale County community members gathered at a community forum on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at The Movement Church in support of revoking BioLab's business license after the chemical fire in September. Imani Handfield, left, is with her mother Juvier Houston-Handfield, after hearing that long-term health risks are likely higher for women and could concern reproduction. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Rockdale County community members gathered at a community forum on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at The Movement Church in support of revoking BioLab's business license after the chemical fire in September. Imani Handfield, left, is with her mother Juvier Houston-Handfield, after hearing that long-term health risks are likely higher for women and could concern reproduction. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
34 minutes ago

Krystel Boy fears for her health and that of her unborn daughter. Sandra Stephens-Jordan, 55, said her asthma has gotten much worse. Another resident said he went to the emergency room because his nose wouldn’t stop bleeding.

Dozens of residents and advocates gathered at The Movement Church in Rockdale County on Tuesday night for a community forum to discuss their health and safety concerns stemming from the Sept. 29 fire at the BioLab plant and the ensuing toxic plume carrying chlorine. They heard from advocates focused on shutting down BioLab’s operations in Rockdale and others who were living in East Palestine, Ohio when a catastrophic train derailment unfolded there in February 2023.

Boy was about six months pregnant at the time of the BioLab blaze, and lives about four miles from the plant. She said there was no evacuation order for her area. But after her obstetrician expressed concern for the baby’s health, Boy left home and stayed for nine weeks in a hotel and Airbnb with her husband and dog, at a cost of about $6,500, she said.

ExploreNew details emerge on BioLab fire that forced evacuations outside Atlanta

The 33-year-old said her obstetrician had her get two extra ultrasounds and told her: “’We don’t know what these chemicals are going to do to you and the baby, and we don’t know what the water’s going to be like.’”

Boy’s due date is next Friday for her first child, a girl.

“Is the baby going to be OK?” asked Boy in an interview after the meeting. “I am just worried about cancer, her development. Is she going to come out with some issues down the road? I’m afraid of the unknown.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, more than 1,000 people who were exposed to smoke from the BioLab fire sought medical treatment at hospital emergency rooms or urgent care facilities. Most of them were adults with mild symptoms such as coughing, eye and nose irritation, sore throat and headaches, a department spokesperson said.

Many of those attending Tuesday’s forum, however, had deep-seated concerns about lasting health impacts.

ExploreAdvocates demand Rockdale County revoke BioLab’s business license

Panelists shared with the crowd of about 75 people what they have learned from other corporate chemical disasters. One big piece of advice: Document everything.

“Write it down, take pictures, take video,” said Tamara Freeze, of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a catastrophic train derailment and major chemical incident involving Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern.

Freeze added: “I’m not just talking about your symptoms or your family’s symptoms, but there’s something on your roof or in the yard, or your tree looks like it’s dying, or you don’t see frogs in your pond. You don’t see birds flying.”

Rockdale County community members gather Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024 at The Movement Church in support of revoking BioLab's business license after the September chemical fire. Jami Wallace, left, president and founder of the Unity Council of East Palestine Train Derailment and founder of the Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition, and Tamara Freeze, right, talk about their experience with toxic chemicals in Ohio and offer advice and support for Rockdale residents. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

icon to expand image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Freeze spoke at the forum along with Jami Wallace, president and founder of the Unity Council of East Palestine Train Derailment, and founder of the Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition, an international group of cities impacted by corporate chemical disasters.

ExploreBioLab has close ties with Rockdale, received incentives for expansion

Wallace and others told Rockdale residents that more research is needed on the health effects of exposure to multiple chemicals, and called for legislative change placing firmer restrictions on chemical manufacturers.

One panelist, Cheryl Garcia, apologized to the crowd for sounding hoarse. “Sorry,” she said, “this is my BioLab voice, not my normal voice.”

Rockdale County community members gather Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at The Movement Church in support of revoking BioLab's business license after the recent chemical fire. Residents and activists including Deborah Middleton, from left, Bezaleel Jupiter and Ruth Kelvy met in a small group to list their biggest concerns. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

icon to expand image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Garcia, a retired nurse practitioner who lives seven miles from the BioLab facility, advised residents experiencing health problems to show their medical providers pictures of the toxic plume from the fire, so they will take them more seriously.

“Most of the health care providers have no idea about the severity of what happened,” Garcia said. “They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve seen a lot of people from Conyers from the BioLab fire,’ but until I showed them a picture of the plume — they went oh my God.”

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board continues to investigate the cause of the BioLab fire incident.

ExploreBioLab lawsuits move quickly as fire questions linger

Meanwhile, more than 40 plaintiffs are seeking class-action status for lawsuits against BioLab and its Lawrenceville-based parent company, KIK Consumer Products. The blaze prompted the evacuation of more than 17,000 people and a shelter-in-place warning across Rockdale County, which has about 90,000 residents.

Iris Drive traffic moves across from the plume. Rockdale County residents, especially those with respiratory problems, were told to shelter in place again on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 if a large cloud of smoke from the BioLab chemical plant fire moves into their vicinity. The county had been under a shelter-in-place order after the fire broke out Sunday, Sept. 29, but authorities lifted the order at 7:45 p.m. that Monday. Officials then advised residents to hunker down again early Tuesday if winds pushed the plume overhead. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink

Rockdale County has brought a separate federal lawsuit against BioLab and related companies, alleging violations of the Clean Air Act, negligence and creation of a nuisance.

Biolab did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a question about the risk of long-term health problems caused by the September fire. In a statement on Tuesday, the company said its top priorities are the health and safety of the communities in which they operate.

BioLab also noted that it has not resumed manufacturing operations and is cooperating with the Chemical Safety Board’s investigation.

About the Author

Follow Reed Williams on twitter

Reed Williams is a reporter on the Local team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Advocates demand Rockdale County revoke BioLab’s business license
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prenatal blood test can sometimes hint at cancer in moms-to-be
Placeholder Image

Credit: custom

How a cheek swab years earlier saves life of Atlanta pilot
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From disaster to hope: A Vermont family thankful for community support after flood...
The Latest
Despite some hurricane damage, real Christmas trees aplenty this season34m ago
ARC: Gwinnett tops Atlanta region for most corporate-owned rental homes
Inspector general: Dickens administration gave ‘unfair advantage’ to vendor
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again