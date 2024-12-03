Georgia News
Georgia News

Advocates demand Rockdale County revoke BioLab’s business license

Iffat Walker, founder of Community Action Now, called on Rockdale County to revoke BioLab's business license during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Iffat Walker, founder of Community Action Now, called on Rockdale County to revoke BioLab's business license during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Community organizers are calling on Rockdale County to revoke BioLab’s business license in response to the September fire at its chemical plant that sent up a massive toxic plume and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

Ifaat Walker, executive director of Community Action Now, a nonprofit in Rockdale, said she appreciates that the county has brought a federal lawsuit calling for the company to be shut down. But she called on county officials to “use the ordinance that you have.”

“Enforce the rules that are already there,” Walker said at a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol where she and other advocates demanded that governments hold businesses like BioLab accountable for such disasters.

ExploreNew details emerge on Biolab fire

It was not immediately clear how effective it would be for the county to revoke Biolab’s license. One county commissioner, Sherri Washington, said she doesn’t think it would be legal to do so.

A representative of BioLab could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Rockdale County’s code of ordinances says that the Board of Commissioners “shall suspend or revoke” a business license if a company violates federal, state or local laws, or if it’s proven “that the health, morals, interest and convenience of the public demand the revocation of that license.”

Paul Glaze, a spokesperson for Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, speaks during a press conference to announce Rockdale County’s admission to the Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Glaze, a spokesperson for Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, started a petition on Change.org that has about 400 signatures demanding that Rockdale commissioners revoke the business license.

Washington, who failed to win reelection this year and whose term ends Dec. 31, said Tuesday she had not heard about the petition and said that, “normally, for injunctive relief, that usually comes from a judge.”

“We are looking at all of the avenues available to us to curtail BioLab’s business operations,” she said in a phone interview. “At this juncture we do not believe that we can legally revoke their license.”

“I don’t think that revoking their business license is going to be the remedy that the people want,” Washington added. “That just seems like ... a reactive thing to do. We would get sued if we just said: ‘We don’t want you here anymore. We’re going to revoke your business license.’”

A Rockdale County spokesperson, Joy Caldwell, noted that the county retained an outside law firm that filed a lawsuit in federal court against BioLab and related companies in October, alleging violations of the Clean Air Act, negligence, public nuisance and private nuisance.

ExploreRockdale County announces federal lawsuit against Biolab

“The legal proceedings are currently in progress,” Caldwell said. “Rockdale County remains committed to transparency and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. We will continue to pursue all necessary legal avenues to hold BioLab and its related companies accountable for their actions.”

Caldwell did not respond to questions about any business license BioLab has with the county, and did not immediately provide a copy of it or confirm that one exists.

She also referred questions to the outside lawyers, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Madelyne Reece, resident of Rockdale County, speaks during a press conference to announce Rockdale County’s admission to the Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition at the Georgia State Capitol, Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

About the Author

Follow Reed Williams on twitter

Reed Williams is a reporter on the Local team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Residents file lawsuit against Kentucky plant that exploded in neighborhood
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Oil field owner sues California over law that would end its Los Angeles-area operations
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

$5 million settlement reached in Atlanta health care fraud case2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The drinking water for New Jersey's capital went largely untested for more than a year...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Right-hander Connor Gillispie to get $820,000 salary while in majors as part of Braves...33m ago
Georgia Ports weather storms and threats of strikes and tariffs
Last 2 defendants found not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip