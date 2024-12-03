Advocates demand Rockdale County revoke BioLab’s business license

Explore New details emerge on Biolab fire

It was not immediately clear how effective it would be for the county to revoke Biolab’s license. One county commissioner, Sherri Washington, said she doesn’t think it would be legal to do so.

A representative of BioLab could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Rockdale County’s code of ordinances says that the Board of Commissioners “shall suspend or revoke” a business license if a company violates federal, state or local laws, or if it’s proven “that the health, morals, interest and convenience of the public demand the revocation of that license.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Glaze, a spokesperson for Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, started a petition on Change.org that has about 400 signatures demanding that Rockdale commissioners revoke the business license.

Washington, who failed to win reelection this year and whose term ends Dec. 31, said Tuesday she had not heard about the petition and said that, “normally, for injunctive relief, that usually comes from a judge.”

“We are looking at all of the avenues available to us to curtail BioLab’s business operations,” she said in a phone interview. “At this juncture we do not believe that we can legally revoke their license.”

“I don’t think that revoking their business license is going to be the remedy that the people want,” Washington added. “That just seems like ... a reactive thing to do. We would get sued if we just said: ‘We don’t want you here anymore. We’re going to revoke your business license.’”

A Rockdale County spokesperson, Joy Caldwell, noted that the county retained an outside law firm that filed a lawsuit in federal court against BioLab and related companies in October, alleging violations of the Clean Air Act, negligence, public nuisance and private nuisance.

“The legal proceedings are currently in progress,” Caldwell said. “Rockdale County remains committed to transparency and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. We will continue to pursue all necessary legal avenues to hold BioLab and its related companies accountable for their actions.”

Caldwell did not respond to questions about any business license BioLab has with the county, and did not immediately provide a copy of it or confirm that one exists.

She also referred questions to the outside lawyers, who could not immediately be reached for comment.