Beltline Lantern Parade postponed due to delta variant

The Beltline had been moving forward with plans for an in-person 2021 festival, but announced Friday that rising case numbers and hospitalizations forced organizers to rethink the events.

The nighttime parade began in 2010, and has grown into an event that in recent years brought more than 70,000 people to the Beltline for the procession of illuminated paper creations of all shapes and types. The parade, typically held in September, was created and is hosted by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons.