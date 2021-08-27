Atlanta Black Pride moving forward with Labor Day weekend celebration

Now in its 25th year, Atlanta Black Pride wants to get back to being both a celebration and educational tool for African American LGBTQ+ community, Alvarez said. The decision to host the event, despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, comes as the larger Atlanta Pride 2021 festival set for October was recently cancelled.

“LGBTQ people of color are often subject to rejection, abuse, and even daily persecution,” Alvarez said. “Pride is a time where all can lay their burdens down for a few days and not worry about the pressures of life.

“Pride also gives us an opportunity to empower and educate people with free HIV and STD testing and for those that test positive, we can provide them resources and counseling.”

Proceeds from the festivities, in partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, will be used to benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those impacted from HIV/AIDS.

Atlanta rap icon and radio host Da Brat and fiancee Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, will be honored during the festival for “bravery and courage with their love story,” Alvarez said. The two are stars of “Brat loves Judy” on WE-TV.

“Over the past year, they have both demonstrated what it means to be inclusive and the power of true love,” Alvarez said. “Both ladies constantly give back to the community by using their resources and talents to educate and empower people daily.”

In a release, Dupart said: “Can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone. Thanks for sprinkling a dose of glitter on my life Atlanta.”