Atlanta Black Pride moving forward with Labor Day weekend celebration

Atlanta’s Black Pride celebration is on for Labor Day weekend, but its size will be scaled back from past years because of COVID-19.
The event, set for Piedmont Park Sept. 2-6 to celebrate the metro area’s African American LGBTQ+ community, will have fewer people — around 8,000 — and offer a smaller number of indoor events to make participation safer.
Attendees also will be encouraged to wear masks and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules on social distancing.
Those precautions aside, the event promises to be the joyous celebration of the community that it always has been, spokesman Vaughn Alvarez said.
“Aside from the obvious social distancing, our patrons won’t see any major changes as we will continue the traditions we normally do but in a limited fashion,” he said. “We do not have as many indoor gatherings as we normally do and our non-party programming was cut down slightly, as those classes tend to be indoors.”
Now in its 25th year, Atlanta Black Pride wants to get back to being both a celebration and educational tool for African American LGBTQ+ community, Alvarez said. The decision to host the event, despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, comes as the larger Atlanta Pride 2021 festival set for October was recently cancelled.
“LGBTQ people of color are often subject to rejection, abuse, and even daily persecution,” Alvarez said. “Pride is a time where all can lay their burdens down for a few days and not worry about the pressures of life.
“Pride also gives us an opportunity to empower and educate people with free HIV and STD testing and for those that test positive, we can provide them resources and counseling.”
Proceeds from the festivities, in partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, will be used to benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those impacted from HIV/AIDS.
Atlanta rap icon and radio host Da Brat and fiancee Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, will be honored during the festival for “bravery and courage with their love story,” Alvarez said. The two are stars of “Brat loves Judy” on WE-TV.
“Over the past year, they have both demonstrated what it means to be inclusive and the power of true love,” Alvarez said. “Both ladies constantly give back to the community by using their resources and talents to educate and empower people daily.”
In a release, Dupart said: “Can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone. Thanks for sprinkling a dose of glitter on my life Atlanta.”