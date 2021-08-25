Atlanta Pride cancels 2021 festival and parade

It’s the second year in a row that the annual celebration of the city’s LGBTQ community canceled its in-person events due to the pandemic. The festival is a usually a multi-day fete that typically attracts tens of thousands of revelers, activists, corporations and Democratic office-seekers. The Atlanta Pride Committee held several virtual events last year.

The APC said its board of directors and executive director consulted with medical experts before deciding to cancel this year’s festival. The city also still has a moratorium on permits for events of 50,000 people or more.