Atlanta wants to build first park with direct access to Chattahoochee River

Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation recently acquired approximately nine acres of land along Lower Paul Avenue, according to Mayor Andre Dickens. Made up of 17 greenspace properties, Lower Paul Park will become the newest public space within the Northwest Atlanta Riverside neighborhood, said the mayor’s office.

“Acquiring this land allows the city to provide our residents with public access to the Chattahoochee River and offer needed parkland to the Riverside community — all while preserving beautiful greenspace for future generations,” Dickens said in a statement.