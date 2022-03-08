One of the highest points in the city is now open as public greenspace

At the corner of 17th Street and Howell Mill Road, “The Hill at Waterworks” is one of the highest points in the city. Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials were on hand to celebrate the reopening of the space during an event Tuesday morning. Instead of a cutting a ribbon, an oak tree was planted.

The effort was borne out of a grassroots group of nearby residents who have pushed for over five years to open up the hill, with support from the Upper Westside Improvement District and, eventually, the city’s Department of Watershed Management, which determined it could still safely maintain operations after pushing the fences closer to the water.