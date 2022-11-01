Atlanta unveils MyHealthATL website to aid residents as AMC closes

BreakingNews
The city of Atlanta has created a website to help residents who are seeking quality health care in metro Atlanta following the closure of the Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday.

MyHealthATL.com features a list of health care providers in proximity to the AMC for residents in need of community health care, primary care, urgent care, emergency care, and behavioral health. It also offers information to residents who need to reach out to Wellstar’s Patient Record Division to obtain copies of their medical records for transition to a new provider.

The website also features a map of health care options throughout the metro area.

Wellstar Health System’s decision to close AMC, one of the city’s largest providers of care to the poor, was met with shock after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the news on Aug. 31. The 460-bed hospital in the Old Fourth Ward was one of the region’s two Level I trauma centers.

Wellstar shut down two emergency rooms this year, replacing one of them, AMC-South, with an urgent care clinic, Wellstar East Point Health Center. But last month, the AJC reported that Wellstar also plans to fully shut down their East Point clinic within the coming months.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order in September to prohibit the city from accepting redevelopment applications for the AMC site. Dickens says Atlanta wants to prioritize the continued use of the site — in whole or in part — for health care services. The Atlanta City Council ultimately extended the ban for 180 days until April 23, 2023.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

