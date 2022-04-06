South Fulton to lose only full care hospital

Wellstar Health System on Wednesday announced it will close the emergency department and most other services at its hospital in East Point in May. The facility will instead become a 24-hour clinic for urgent care and rehabilitative services
The hospital, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South, currently has the only ER within Fulton County south of I-20.
Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders said the move was a result of lower than average levels of patient admissions at AMC South, as well as a staff shortage.
“As we look at our community needs, we are changing to a model of care that we think lines up more with what the care needs are,” Saunders said in an interview.
Patients who need ER care or admission to the hospital to stay in a bed can be taken to Wellstar AMC in downtown Atlanta. Many were already going there, or to Grady or Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County.
Saunders said that visits to the AMC South ER averaged 140 a day, and only 7 of those resulted in admission to the hospital on average.
She acknowledged that patient loads vary widely during the pandemic, and that hospitals statewide have been overloaded and short of capacity during surges. But part of that is the nationwide staff shortage, she said.
“One of the biggest challenges for us during this last surge was, we had beds and we didn’t have staff,” she said. “This consolidation will help us staff the inpatient services at Atlanta Medical Center main, as well as our other sites.”
According to a hospital list maintained by the state Department of Community Health, Fulton County is home to nearly a dozen hospitals, with a handful near the northern Perimeter junction of Ga. 400 and I-285, and two more north of there, Wellstar North Fulton in Roswell and Emory Johns Creek.
Informed by a reporter on Wednesday that the East Point facilities were closing, the mayor just south of their, City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau, exclaimed, “Noooo!” An acquaintance of his went there just this week following a car accident, he said. “That’s our city’s hospital.”
