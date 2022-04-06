South Fulton to lose only full care hospital

Saunders said that visits to the AMC South ER averaged 140 a day, and only 7 of those resulted in admission to the hospital on average.

She acknowledged that patient loads vary widely during the pandemic, and that hospitals statewide have been overloaded and short of capacity during surges. But part of that is the nationwide staff shortage, she said.

“One of the biggest challenges for us during this last surge was, we had beds and we didn’t have staff,” she said. “This consolidation will help us staff the inpatient services at Atlanta Medical Center main, as well as our other sites.”

According to a hospital list maintained by the state Department of Community Health, Fulton County is home to nearly a dozen hospitals, with a handful near the northern Perimeter junction of Ga. 400 and I-285, and two more north of there, Wellstar North Fulton in Roswell and Emory Johns Creek.

Informed by a reporter on Wednesday that the East Point facilities were closing, the mayor just south of their, City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau, exclaimed, “Noooo!” An acquaintance of his went there just this week following a car accident, he said. “That’s our city’s hospital.”