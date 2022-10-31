Atlanta Medical Center’s final goodbye

Missy Sullivan and Wendy Casey were on their way to walk a lap around AMC’s campus when they stopped and spoke to a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They said it’s been strange for them to not hear any bedside alarms or see patients inside the hospital.

“There’s no one,” said Casey. “It’s a skeleton crew.”

The two have worked together at AMC as nurses for 29 years. They are not just colleagues; they are best friends. They wore matching teeshirts for the final day, reading “RIP AMC.” Casey and Sullivan will be two of the last nurses walking AMC’s halls.

Casey and Sullivan worked in the hospital’s intensive care unit and described the hospital as a “big family.” “Many of our patients were chronically ill and they would come to the hospital frequently, and they would know us by name,” Casey said.

Many of AMC’s patients are less affluent than patients at other hospitals, with many lacking insurance, according to documents filed with the state and federal governments by Wellstar. That was the problem with AMC, according to Wellstar.

Citing financial losses it said it could no longer sustain, on Aug. 31 Cobb County-based Wellstar announced plans to close AMC. The hospital is approved for 460 beds, but recently only about 200 beds had been staffed with nurses.

Nurses and doctors had marked the moment when the emergency room was closed on Oct. 14 with selfies and an impromptu gathering at the hospital. It wasn’t clear if the final hours of the hospital would bring similar good-byes.

Nurses Casey and Sullivan said they received offers to work at other Wellstar locations, but ultimately chose to relocate to Grady Memorial Hospital. “We serve a certain patient population here and that’s the patient population that we prefer. We really like helping people being in an inner-city hospital,” said Sullivan.

Casey recalled her times as a student at Georgia Baptist School of nursing, where she started as a student in 1986. This year marked her 33rd year working at AMC. Sullivan said that she had planned on retiring from AMC.

“It was a great place to work,” Casey said.

