Atlanta could seek $1M grant to plan project to cap Downtown Connector

The ambitious “Stitch” project has been discussed for years as a way to connect parts of Atlanta through a “park deck” spanning 14 acres. The greenspace would run for three quarters of a mile on top of the I-75/I-85 Connector, from the Civic Center MARTA station on West Peachtree Street to past Piedmont Avenue.

The Atlanta City Council on Tuesday gave the green light for the city to apply for the grant in partnership with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, which is working with Central Atlanta Progress on the Stitch project.