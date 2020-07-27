Midtown interstate deck supporters seek public input

The Midtown Connector Transportation Improvement Project, a nonprofit association that’s promoting the plan, opened an online portal Monday to accept public comments. The portal will be open through Aug. 5.

The Midtown Connector, the name of the project, would include a massive deck, or platform, over Interstate 75/85 from North Avenue to 10th Street. The platform would create property for commercial real estate development and new greenspace. The project would also upgrade existing vehicle bridges and add pedestrian tunnels.