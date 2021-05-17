Atlanta Tech announces $3.2 million Center for Transportation, Logistics

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed the fiscal year 2022 state budget into law which included $3.2 million in funding for a new Center for Transportation and Logistics at Atlanta Technical College, according to a press release.
The College is currently the only institution in the Technical College System of Georgia that offers the programs without a designated training facility. The Center will train students working to obtain a commercial drivers’ license, a key requirement for truck driving. It will also train students to operate on diesel engines, manage warehouse logistics, and navigate supply chains.
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals strongly advocated for the center’s inclusion in the state’s budget, as it was not always a guarantee.
“We fought very hard to make sure this funding was included in the budget because we know how much the new Center for Transportation and Logistics will do for the people of Fulton County and especially in South Fulton,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. “This funding and the new Center means access to good paying jobs and opportunity for residents of Fulton County. "
“The Atlanta Technical College Center for Transportation and Logistics will be a dream realized, as it facilitates access to economic mobility for thousands of residents in the metro Atlanta region,” said Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals.
