Atlanta Tech announces $3.2 million Center for Transportation, Logistics

The College is currently the only institution in the Technical College System of Georgia that offers the programs without a designated training facility. The Center will train students working to obtain a commercial drivers’ license, a key requirement for truck driving. It will also train students to operate on diesel engines, manage warehouse logistics, and navigate supply chains.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals strongly advocated for the center’s inclusion in the state’s budget, as it was not always a guarantee.