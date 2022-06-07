Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force

The U.S. Conference of Mayors has named Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens chairman of the organization’s new Public-Private Partnership Task Force.
Dickens chaired the inaugural session of the task force over the weekend during the bipartisan organization’s 90th meeting in Reno, Nevada, according to the mayor’s office. Dickens said in a statement that he presented the Atlanta BeltLine and the At-Promise Centers as case studies in how these partnerships can lead to major infrastructure investments.
“Mayors have audacious goals on public safety, transportation and our other priorities, but we can’t realize them alone,” Dickens said in a statement. “The private sector plays an important role in delivering.”
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the U.S. Conference of Mayors President, said in a statement that he appointed Dickens to the role because the Atlanta mayor understands how public-private partnerships encourage job growth, advance infrastructure, and cultivate connected communities across cities.
“I can’t think of a better chairman for that Task Force than Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens,” Suarez said in a statement. “I’m grateful for Mayor Dickens’ leadership in championing collaboration between our public and private sectors as we work together to foster vibrant, resilient communities.”
