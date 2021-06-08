Atlanta schools’ budget includes raises, more mental health services

The board also approved stipends for teachers in hard-to-fill areas. More than 400 special education teachers will receive a $3,000 stipend.

Teachers at 32 schools with the district’s highest percentage of low-income students will receive payments of $1,000 to $2,000.

As part of the district’s response to the pandemic and challenges students have faced, the budget also includes $2.8 million to hire 25 additional school social workers.

Another $1.1 million is earmarked for hiring 10 new psychologists, plus additional funds for student support specialists and trauma-related training for employees. APS also budgeted $3 million to continue its COVID-19 surveillance testing program next school year.

The district plans to use more than $11 million from its rainy day fund to balance the budget, leaving an estimated fund balance of $115 million by June 2022.