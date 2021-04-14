Atlanta school board approves raises for 6,200 employees

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken told the board Monday that she supports giving employees a pay boost now.

“It gets employees their higher wages earlier and increases the likelihood that we’re able to fund more of the critical compensation initiatives out of next year’s budget,” she said.

The board also agreed to expand the number of employees who will receive one-time “retention bonuses” on April 30.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan provides Georgia school districts with more than $230 million in federal stimulus funds to pass on to eligible educators as $1,000 payments for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Bracken said APS will extend the bonuses so more employees are covered than what’s included in the state’s list. APS will give $1,000 payments to all full-time employees and $500 to all part-time employees and permanent substitute teachers.

The cost of providing the year-end 2% raises and the bonuses is about $10 million, according to the district. Money provided through the state will cover roughly $8.2 million of that total, leaving APS to pick up the remaining $2.8 million.

In the coming months, the school board will consider a package of additional pay hike proposals, estimated to cost $21.6 million, for the upcoming school year. The board is scheduled to vote June 7 on next year’s budget.