Atlanta teacher pay plan includes raises for all, extras for some

It calls for all APS teachers to receive a 2% raise, or an average of $1,300 per teacher. It also includes a “step” increase based on years of experience; for eligible employees that would increase the average raise to 3.6%, or about $2,200.

The district also is discussing two new pay initiatives for teachers who work in hard-to-staff areas and in high-poverty schools.

Atlanta’s more than 400 special education teachers would receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to other raises. The move would cost APS $1.3 million next year.

The district also is considering giving teachers who work in the Atlanta schools with the highest rates of student poverty a $1,000 stipend. The goal is to retain and attract experienced teachers to work in schools where students face higher needs. The plan would benefit 680 teachers at 17 schools.

Additionally, the district wants to give bigger raises to teachers with five to 15 years of experience, where APS pay lags behind some surrounding school systems.

Skye Duckett, chief human resources officer, said the pay plan aims to keep APS competitive with other districts.

“Not providing any increases to the teacher pay scale … would definitely bury us further into the metro area market where we have already started to slip a little bit,” she said.

APS provided raises to teachers each year from 2014 to 2019. This year, it froze salaries because of budget concerns prompted by the pandemic, but employees received a one-time $1,000 payment in December.

APS employs more than 6,000 total staffers. The administration plans to make pay recommendations regarding the remaining employees next month.