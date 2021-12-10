Atlanta mayor names director for city’s new office of violence reduction

“We are looking forward to the leadership of Jacquel Clemons Moore in this fight to ensure the safety of every Atlantan.”

Clemons Moore previously served as chief operating officer and interim executive director for the Kings Against Violence Initiative, which is a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based nonprofit that works with young people to prevent interpersonal violence through advocacy, peer leadership, community mobilization, and social justice, according to the organization’s website.

The mayor’s office stated Clemons Moore developed and led the organization’s public health strategies to address violence and trauma in Brooklyn. She has more than two decades of experience in developing public health interventions, according to the mayor’s office. She graduated from Clark Atlanta University and earned her Master of Public Health at New York University.

“Combatting violence is a deeply personal issue for me, as it is for so many people across our great city,” Clemons Moore said in a statement. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with our communities and stakeholders to implement evidence-informed, community driven solutions to reduce interpersonal violence.”

Bottoms endorsed Andre Dickens, who went on to win the runoff last month to become Atlanta’s 61st mayor. Although he will likely accept the new director, Dickens’ spokesman did not immediately respond when asked if the mayor-elect will keep Clemons Moore.

Atlanta is also seeking proposals from one or more local 501c3 nonprofits to administer the Cure Violence program in two areas of the city, according to the mayor’s office. The city stated shootings in the westside and southwest Atlanta dropped by 73% due to Cure Violence methods, which focus on conflict resolution.

The Violence Prevention Programs in the westside will serve residents in Bankhead, Vine City, and Washington Park. The Southwest Atlanta site will serve Oakland City, Campbellton Road, and Venetian Hills.

Atlanta’s request for proposals are available on the city’s Solicitation Portal. Organizations can participate in a virtual pre-bid conference for the project on Monday at 2 pm. The deadline to submit responses is Dec. 20 at 2 pm.