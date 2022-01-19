Atlanta Mayor Dickens names the rest of his transition team

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ transition team features 40 leaders from a diverse range of socioeconomic backgrounds and industries, his office said in announcing the full list Wednesday afternoon.
The transition team, which is led by Sharon Gay — a former opponent in the mayor’s race — includes four subcommittees: Safe Streets, Ethics, Youth & Education, and Neighborhood Empowerment. The mayor’s office said the team will help him form policy on affordable housing and infrastructure among other pivotal issues.
“Achieving Safe Streets has to include repairing and replacing infrastructure like sidewalks and traffic signals. Empowering our youth requires providing affordable housing in vibrant neighborhoods,” Dickens said in a statement. “The city’s challenges and opportunities are all interconnected.”
The mayor’s office stated the team is nearly split by race and gender, with three members of the LGBTQ community, five faith leaders, 10 corporate executives, eight small business owners, and 15 nonprofit leaders.
Dickens said in a statement that he appreciates the outpouring of support his administration has received from every corner of the city.
“In keeping with my commitment to draw circles, I’ve recruited a dynamic and diverse group to help move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said.
Former U.S. Attorney John Horn will chair the Ethics subcommittee. Virginia-Highland Civic Association Vice President Jenifer Keenan will chair the Education & Youth subcommittee.
The Safe Streets and Neighborhood Empowerment subcommittees will be chaired by Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director Anna Roach and Urban Land Institute Executive Director Sarah Kirsch, respectively.
Gay, an attorney at Denton’s, and Howard Franklin, CEO of political strategy group Ohio River South, were previously named as the transition team co-chairs.
Dickens also named former Mayor Sam Massell; Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring; Georgia State University President Brian Blake; Federal Reserve of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic; and Bank of America’s President of Global Commercial Banking Wendy Stewart as his five honorary co-chairs.
