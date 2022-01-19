Atlanta Mayor Dickens names the rest of his transition team

The transition team, which is led by Sharon Gay — a former opponent in the mayor’s race — includes four subcommittees: Safe Streets, Ethics, Youth & Education, and Neighborhood Empowerment. The mayor’s office said the team will help him form policy on affordable housing and infrastructure among other pivotal issues.

“Achieving Safe Streets has to include repairing and replacing infrastructure like sidewalks and traffic signals. Empowering our youth requires providing affordable housing in vibrant neighborhoods,” Dickens said in a statement. “The city’s challenges and opportunities are all interconnected.”