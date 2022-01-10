Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils his administration’s Cabinet

The mayor’s office lauded Gordon for launching the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity’s $25 million development of Browns Mill Village in southeast Atlanta, which featured 150 affordable homes and townhomes. She was also credited as the architect of Atlanta’s first five-year financial plan, which led the government out of an $80-million deficit, built the City’s reserves and increased the City’s bond rating to A.

Gordon graduated from Georgetown University. She earned a master’s degree from Syracuse University and another master’s degree from Nova Southeastern.

The mayor’s office also announced that Courtney English will be Dickens’ senior advisor. English, who served two terms on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, ran for City Council President last year. He also served as Director of Community Development for the the housing nonprofit Star-C.

Austin Wagner, a Smyrna city council member and spokesman for Dicken’s mayoral campaign, will become the mayor’s Deputy Chief of Staff. Longtime City Hall employee Theo Pace, who currently serves as Director of City Council Staff, will also become a Deputy Chief of Staff starting Jan. 31.

Beginning Tuesday, Kenyatta Mitchell will become Atlanta’s director for Intergovernmental Affairs. Mitchell previously served as Associate Vice President of Government Relations for HNTB.

Jon Keen, who has served former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as Chief Operating Officer since 2020, will remain with the city short-term to assist with the mayoral and COO transitions.

“We are thankful for the strong leadership and dedication Jon has given to the City of Atlanta as COO. He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are grateful that he will be supporting Lisa with her transition into the role,” Dickens said in a statement.