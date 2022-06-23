ajc logo
X

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names new Procurement Department chief

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks at a press conference as the interim chief of Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum looks on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks at a press conference as the interim chief of Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum looks on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Former procurement chief Martin Clarke is returning to the city’s law department

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Jaideep Majumdar as the city’s new chief procurement officer, the city announced Wednesday.

Dickens said in a statement that Majumdar possesses “a next-level depth of experience” that will ensure city contracting is ethical, fair and inclusive. Majumdar’s first day is June 27.

“With a well-documented strategic vision and global perspective, Jaideep is more than ready to lead our Procurement Department through the exciting work ahead of us as a city,” Dickens said in a statement.

ExploreAtlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.

The Department of Procurement acquires commodities and services for all city departments. The department makes recommendations on which companies will receive millions of dollars in contracts every year.

Majumdar comes to City Hall with 25 years of global experience in procurement and supply base strategy, according to the city. He’s led and managed procurement organizations, and has worked for several companies, including General Electric, Delta Air Lines, Capgemini, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

“I look forward to serving the city of Atlanta, its residents and the business community through some exciting changes,” Majumdar said in a statement.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Chief Procurement Officer Jaideep Majumdar (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Atlanta Chief Procurement Officer Jaideep Majumdar (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Chief Procurement Officer Jaideep Majumdar (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Credit: City of Atlanta

Years ago prior to the Dickens administration, Atlanta’s procurement department fell under scrutiny amid the federal corruption investigation of City Hall. The city has cycled through three procurement officers since 2017, when then-chief procurement officer Adam Smith pled guilty to taking at least $30,000 in bribes to help a vendor win contracts. He received a 27-month prison sentence.

The leadership turnover ended in October 2020, when former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hired Martin Clarke III, a long-time attorney for the city’s law department. The Dickens administration announced in February that Clarke would be replaced. On Wednesday, the city announced Clarke will return to the city’s law department.

“Thank you to Martin Clarke for his continued service to Atlanta,” Dickens said in a statement. “Martin has a long and distinguished record of leading ethical procurement and ensuring fair contracting for women and minority contractors and vendors.”

Dickens is still conducting a nationwide search for executives to lead the police department, Parks and Recreation, Human Resources, City Planning, and transportation.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?15h ago
More record heat grips Georgia threatening vulnerable populations
1h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
15h ago
Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene
1h ago
Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene
1h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
1h ago
The Latest
The Photograph
9h ago
Second Atlanta Starbucks votes for a union
12h ago
Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated June 22)
16h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top