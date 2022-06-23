Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names new Procurement Department chief

“I look forward to serving the city of Atlanta, its residents and the business community through some exciting changes,” Majumdar said in a statement.

Years ago prior to the Dickens administration, Atlanta’s procurement department fell under scrutiny amid the federal corruption investigation of City Hall. The city has cycled through three procurement officers since 2017, when then-chief procurement officer Adam Smith pled guilty to taking at least $30,000 in bribes to help a vendor win contracts. He received a 27-month prison sentence.

The leadership turnover ended in October 2020, when former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hired Martin Clarke III, a long-time attorney for the city’s law department. The Dickens administration announced in February that Clarke would be replaced. On Wednesday, the city announced Clarke will return to the city’s law department.

“Thank you to Martin Clarke for his continued service to Atlanta,” Dickens said in a statement. “Martin has a long and distinguished record of leading ethical procurement and ensuring fair contracting for women and minority contractors and vendors.”

Dickens is still conducting a nationwide search for executives to lead the police department, Parks and Recreation, Human Resources, City Planning, and transportation.