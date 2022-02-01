Atlanta Mayor Dickens launching national search for three new department leaders

January 14, 2022 Atlanta: City of Atlanta DOT Commissioner, Josh Rowan (left) talks to Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) about snow preparations at the ATL DOT North Avenue Facility in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 where preparations include, 40 pieces of snow equipment, with more available through contractor support. 300 employees, 150 per shift. 22,500 gallons of brine, 5,550 tons of salt, 200 tons of gravel and 150 tons of sand. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist, Brian Monahan said the storm will begin as rain for most of North Georgia on Saturday night, and the northeast mountains will be the first to transition to a wintry mix early Sunday morning. The mix will expand to the west throughout the morning, with snow, sleet and freezing rain continuing all day Sunday, he said. Temperatures are not expected to leave the 30s. As of Friday, meteorologists said I-20 looks to be the dividing line between wintry weather and just rain. Heavy rain is expected for neighborhoods to the south. Those north of Lake Lanier have the best chance of Òsignificant accumulating snow,Ó according to Channel 2. By the end of the day Sunday, that area could record 2 to 5 inches of snowfall and a quarter-inch of ice, according to the latest forecast. Higher elevations in the mountains could see 6 to 10 inches of snow. Snowfall is expected in Atlanta, but the jury is still out as to just how much. According to Channel 2, it has been 1,457 days since there was measurable snowfall at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the second-longest no-snow streak since a 1,477-day stretch between 1948 and 1952. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)