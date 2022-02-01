Hamburger icon
Atlanta planning department head Tim Keane retiring after nearly seven years

Tim Keane

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Atlanta Planning Commissioner Tim Keane is retiring from City Hall, according to the mayor’s office.

A spokesman for Mayor Andre Dickens said Keane has accepted a job leading the planning department in another city. Deputy Planning Commissioner Janide Sidifall will serve as interim commissioner as Keane transitions out in the coming weeks.

Recently, Keane led the push for zoning changes in Atlanta to increase density in residential areas. The proposals were met with pushback from many neighborhood groups and ultimately voted down by the City Council late last year.

Tim Keane, commissioner of the City of Atlanta Department of Planning and Community Development, speaks at a town hall hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta on March 19, 2019. (Emily Haney / emily.haney@ajc.com)

Tim Keane, commissioner of the City of Atlanta Department of Planning and Community Development, speaks at a town hall hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta on March 19, 2019. (Emily Haney / emily.haney@ajc.com)

Keane was hired as the city’s planning czar in July 2015 just as the city’s auditor released a report slamming Atlanta’s Office of Buildings as inefficient, glacially slow and at risk for conflicts of interest, according to an August 2015 report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At that time, he left his job as planning director in Charleston, S.C., with the mission of expanding Atlanta permitting and development under then-Mayor Kasim Reed.

Since then, Keane has been credited for the development of Atlanta City Design, operational improvements to permitting and inspections, and “bold policy ideas to facilitate equitable and ambitious growth,” according to the mayor’s office.

“Mayor Dickens greatly appreciates his service to our city,” the spokesman said in a statement.

About the Author

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Investigations
