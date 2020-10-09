Atlanta Mayor Bottoms announces new appointments to high-level cabinet positions

Mikita Browning, who joined the city in 2011 and has been interim commissioner since April, takes permanent control over an agency responsible for delivering water to more than 1.2 million customers in a handful of cities, including Atlanta, Sandy Springs and College Park.

Watershed has 1,382 full-time employees, and an annual budget of $600 million. The department has been historically troubled, with issues of theft and mismanagement. In June, former Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was indicted on bribery charges as part of the federal investigation.

Bottoms third hire is at the top of the organizational chart, to whom Clarke, Browning and the city’s other department heads will report.

Jon Keen was named the city’s interim Chief Operating Officer.

Current COO Joshua Williams announced last week that he will resign effective Dec. 1. Keen joined the city in 2018 as Williams’ deputy. He had previously worked as a manager for Deloitte Consulting and IBM Global Services, and was as a Major in the United States Army.

The mayor’s office said in a press release that Keen led the city’s administration of federal CARES Act funding.

Councilman Matt Westmoreland said all three hires are critical to city operations. Watershed has significant stormwater flooding issues to fix, and the procurement chief is essential to ensuring ethical and transparent government, the councilman said.

"The COO has the responsibility of running the city day to day and overseeing 8,000 employees,” Westmoreland said.

A spokesman for Bottoms said the mayor wanted to have both a current and interim COO “to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of oversight of city operations.”

Bottoms said in a prepared statement that all three managers “have demonstrated their ability to push forward our Administration’s vision and priorities."

“Their steady leadership has been key to ensuring services have continued without interruption to residents and businesses during the most devastating health crisis of our lifetime," Bottoms said.