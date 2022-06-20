Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000

“Reed’s COBRA payments and the (city’s $18,500) donation to Howard University potentially run afoul of state and municipal laws,” the report says. The IG report added that the account purportedly holding the incremental raise in Reed’s salary was never actually created, and that he never received the raise.

“The (city of Atlanta) effectively established a personal savings account for Reed…No salary had accumulated and no distribution account had ever been created.”

Atlanta Auditor Amanda Noble referred this matter to the IG last February, according to the report. The auditor reviewed Reed’s COBRA health insurance after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed in 2019 that the city covered the COBRA payment for Reed and his family for a year after he left office.

The AJC also previously reported a nonprofit sent the city a $40,000 check to cover airfare for the Reed administration’s 2017 South Africa trip, after the money was transferred to it by former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard.

Manigault’s report makes several recommendations, including that the city’s Municipal Code be amended to clarify the nature of any funds donated into the Office of the Mayor distribution account.

