Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000

Former mayor Kasim Reed accepts an endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 134 at Reed's campaign headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Former mayor Kasim Reed accepts an endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 134 at Reed's campaign headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
IG says city council misled about source of funds for former mayor’s COBRA payments, trip

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed may owe the city nearly $83,000 for expenses paid on his behalf by city officials after he left office, according to Atlanta’s Inspector General.

In a 14-page report released Friday, Atlanta IG Shannon Manigault said city tax dollars were used to pay more than $24,000 for COBRA health insurance after Reed left office; $40,000 as “reimbursement” to the city for a trip to South Africa Reed and his staff took in 2017; and an $18,500 donation made to Howard University.

None of those payments were approved by the Atlanta City Council.

Reed had previously said the money for all those expenses came from an account that held deferred income from a raise he declined to accept in 2014.

But the IG investigation found that all the funds actually came from city taxpayers: The COBRA payments came from a mayor’s office account; the South Africa reimbursement came from an account in the Human Resources Department.

“Reed’s COBRA payments and the (city’s $18,500) donation to Howard University potentially run afoul of state and municipal laws,” the report says. The IG report added that the account purportedly holding the incremental raise in Reed’s salary was never actually created, and that he never received the raise.

“The (city of Atlanta) effectively established a personal savings account for Reed…No salary had accumulated and no distribution account had ever been created.”

Atlanta Auditor Amanda Noble referred this matter to the IG last February, according to the report. The auditor reviewed Reed’s COBRA health insurance after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed in 2019 that the city covered the COBRA payment for Reed and his family for a year after he left office.

The AJC also previously reported a nonprofit sent the city a $40,000 check to cover airfare for the Reed administration’s 2017 South Africa trip, after the money was transferred to it by former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard.

Manigault’s report makes several recommendations, including that the city’s Municipal Code be amended to clarify the nature of any funds donated into the Office of the Mayor distribution account.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

