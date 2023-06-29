BreakingNews
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Atlanta Housing passes $452M budget to create and preserve affordable homes

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Board of Commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a new budget for Atlanta’s low-income housing agency, dedicating additional funds to help create more affordable housing options citywide.

AHA’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $452.1 million goes into effect on July 1. The new spending plan is 12% higher than the agency’s previous budget of $402.6 million, according to AHA’s approved fiscal year 2023 budget document.

Atlanta Housing’s new budget allocates $253 million in housing assistance, also a 12% increase for the agency amid the rapid rise in housing costs in Atlanta, according to an AHA press release. AHA set aside an additional $113 million to fund 1,881 new affordable units citywide, and to preserve 1,445 existing units.

“This budget will allow us to do our part to help reach Mayor Andre Dickens’ goal of 20,000 new affordable units by creating housing, preserving existing units and significantly increasing the number of households we serve,” AHA Board Chairman Larry Stewart said in a statement. “I am proud of the work of the AH staff and thankful to my fellow commissioners for approving a budget that invests in the potential of people.”

The new budget will also fund 543 new households through AHA’s Housing Choice and HomeFlex programs, AHA said. The agency currently provides ongoing housing assistance and support services to 44,000 people in 21,000 households, 96% of which are considered extremely or very-low income.

AHA said the new budget will support the agency’s efforts to provide $30.5 million for at-risk families, including emergency housing vouchers and assistance for families facing homelessness.

Additionally, AHA said the budget provides $5.2 million in down payment assistance for eligible new homeowners. The budget also includes $1.6 million in funding for youth programs, workforce readiness and in-home assistance for seniors.

In a statement, AHA President and CEO Eugene Jones Jr. said his agency’s actions will help guide residents into economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.

“AH will continue to maximize its resources in pursuit of innovative development and programs, many of which are unique to Atlanta, that enhance the quality of life for our residents and provide them with housing opportunities in every community of the city,” Jones said.

