Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens shares crime plan in mayoral bid video

Additionally, Dickens said wants to fight poverty by creating job opportunities. He said his free technology program alone has created jobs that pay up to $70,000 a year.

Dickens promised to expand youth engagement and cited the work done with his “Midnight” Basketball League in that regard. He also said the city would create boxing and mentoring opportunities for the city’s young people.

“And lastly, we will fight crime by fighting corruption. Because corruption is a crime,” Dickens said.

“We’re moving forward, not backwards. Let’s go to the future.”