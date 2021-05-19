Atlanta City Council to create public safety commission for policy reform

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who two weeks ago announced the creation of a separate working group to provide recommendations for reducing crime, said in a statement Monday that her Anti-Violence Advisory Committee will begin work this week to help improve public safety.

Bottoms, who recently announced she will not seek a second term, reiterated the violence stems from a “COVID crime wave.” City Council President and mayoral candidate Felicia Moore also addressed the crime in a statement Monday.

“Crime in our city is continuing to escalate and decisive steps need to be taken. I have previously requested APD to share with Council data analyzed from all homicides and gun violence from 2020 to present that will identify potential trends,” Moore said in a statement.

“In identifying these trends, we can deploy targeted critical resources and begin working with neighborhoods across the city, the Council and the Administration to take action in a collaborative manner.”

Homicides were up 60% in Atlanta in 2020, and they have continued to rise this year. The number of shooting incidents and shooting victims this year are up by 58% and 56%, respectively, according to the latest data reported May 8 from the police department. Dozens of Atlanta police officers left the force last year, and the department is several hundred officers short of its full strength.

Bottoms recently announced a plan to to hire 250 additional officers.