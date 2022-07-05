Atlanta City Council passes resolution urging crackdown of negligent landlords

Atlanta is the first local government to pass legislation in response to the “Dangerous Dwellings” series. The resolution is non-binding and does not recommend specific changes to city codes or procedures.

Boone said she and other councilmembers hope to set up a meeting with Willis as a first step toward long-term reforms that could require changes on the local, state and federal level. City code enforcement and the Atlanta solicitor’s office have done “a fine job” of citing landlords who won’t clean up properties, Boone said, but owners don’t bother to show up for court.

“I’m hoping that this legislation will actually send them to court,” said Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet. “Forget about just taking their properties away. I don’t mind it including jail time. It’s horrid the way they’re treating our Atlanta citizens. It’s deeper than what people know.”

In 2020, Boone had to introduce City Council legislation to ensure the owner of Adamsville neighborhood apartment complex Fairburn Gordon cleaned up 6-foot piles of trash. This complex is partially owned by Ben Beroukhai, a landlord featured in the AJC series.

“I want these people to be prosecuted,” Boone said. “Everyone should have a safe, sanitary environment. This is a clear violation of human rights.”

Boone’s most common constituent complaint is about unsafe, unhealthy living conditions, she said. The problem is so widespread and is such a drain on city money that area leaders and experts need to find new approaches, city officials say.

Solving this problem during the ongoing affordable housing crisis will be difficult, said City Councilman Antonio Lewis. About 15 years ago, he lived with his sister and her son in a two-bedroom apartment at what is now Pavilion Place, a Cleveland Avenue complex that Beroukhai also owns, which the AJC featured in its investigation. It was the only place that would accept her as a tenant, he said.

Tearing down these derelict apartments could leave families with even fewer places to live than they have now.

“What I would like to do is invest in them, fix them,” Lewis said.