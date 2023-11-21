Atlanta City Council members host Thanksgiving dinner giveaways

Tuesday

Abernathy Center at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church: Council member Michael Julian bond along with Second Helpings Atlanta will distribute family-sized Hello Fresh Thanksgiving meal kits at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church: Council member Andrea Boone is hosting her annual turkey giveaway at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Wednesday

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center: Bakhtiari along with the Department of Parks and Recreation are giving away 300 turkeys from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Canned goods and side dishes will also be distributed while supplies last.

Thursday

Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW: Council member Keisha Sean Waites is hosting a turkey giveaway at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.