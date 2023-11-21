BreakingNews
Atlanta City Council members host Thanksgiving dinner giveaways

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Local News
16 minutes ago

As Thanksgiving approaches, Atlanta City Council members are hosting food giveaways across the city to help Atlanta families in need get through the holidays. The city’s elected officials are urging residents to reach out to their offices if they need any assistance this week.

“For any families who may or may not have access to any food, please reach out to us,” Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said on Monday.

Here’s a list of upcoming giveaways across metro Atlanta:

Tuesday

Abernathy Center at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church: Council member Michael Julian bond along with Second Helpings Atlanta will distribute family-sized Hello Fresh Thanksgiving meal kits at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church: Council member Andrea Boone is hosting her annual turkey giveaway at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Wednesday

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center: Bakhtiari along with the Department of Parks and Recreation are giving away 300 turkeys from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Canned goods and side dishes will also be distributed while supplies last.

Thursday

Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW: Council member Keisha Sean Waites is hosting a turkey giveaway at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

