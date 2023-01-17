Exclusive
The Jolt: Loeffler report says ground game, voting law key to GOP wins
ajc logo
X

Atlanta City Council could vote on new mayor’s office of policy Tuesday

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

When the Atlanta City Council meets on Tuesday, they will be considering an ordinance requested by Mayor Andre Dickens to create a Mayor’s Office of Policy. But it remains to be seen if they’ll keep that name if it’s passed into law.

Atlanta’s code of ordinances already mentions a chief policy officer within the mayor’s office. But there’s no office in City Hall specifically tasked with developing and leading the implementation of the mayor’s policies and initiatives, according to the ordinance.

Courtney English, the mayor’s senior policy advisor who ran for City Council President in 2021, would lead an office to fill that gap. English said the office would house the city’s neighborhood ombudsman and policy advisors for neighborhoods, housing, partnerships, youth and education.

English fielded questions about it at last week’s City Council Finance Executive Committee — the same group with purview to review the office’s operations if it’s established.

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

“No one should blame them for wanting to wade a little deeper into the policymaking pool,” said Councilman Howard Shook. “That’s good give and take.”

Shook asked if the team would serve as another layer between lawmakers and Atlanta’s Neighborhood Planning Units, to which English said no. Councilman Alex Wan said he’s worried about the redundancy of existing work. Council President Doug Shipman questioned if the team would grow larger.

English said he’s not stepping on the toes of Atlanta’s legislative branch. He said Chief Operating Officer Lisa Gordan focuses on Atlanta’s day-to-day operations, and his team would focus on Atlanta’s long-standing issues. He said it wouldn’t grow to the size of the chief of staff’s office or the mayor’s 38-member cabinet.

The committee passed the ordinance to the full council for consideration on the condition that City Hall will work on the proposal’s “marketing” prior to Tuesday. Many of the councilmembers voiced confusion about the use of the word “policy” to describe English’s crew.

“When you look up City Council, it does say we are the chief policy making body for the city,” said Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet. “I just want to make sure we position it right so it is received perfectly.”

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Loeffler report says ground game, voting law key to GOP wins 2h ago

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Big business wants solar energy. Can Georgia utilities keep up?
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Atlanta mayor tries to ease training center protest fears
37m ago
Henry County, Red Cross partner on Locust Grover emergency shelter
3h ago
King’s legacy depends on being a part of change, leaders say
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
1h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top