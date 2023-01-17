Atlanta City Council could vote on new mayor’s office of policy Tuesday

“No one should blame them for wanting to wade a little deeper into the policymaking pool,” said Councilman Howard Shook. “That’s good give and take.”

Shook asked if the team would serve as another layer between lawmakers and Atlanta’s Neighborhood Planning Units, to which English said no. Councilman Alex Wan said he’s worried about the redundancy of existing work. Council President Doug Shipman questioned if the team would grow larger.

English said he’s not stepping on the toes of Atlanta’s legislative branch. He said Chief Operating Officer Lisa Gordan focuses on Atlanta’s day-to-day operations, and his team would focus on Atlanta’s long-standing issues. He said it wouldn’t grow to the size of the chief of staff’s office or the mayor’s 38-member cabinet.

The committee passed the ordinance to the full council for consideration on the condition that City Hall will work on the proposal’s “marketing” prior to Tuesday. Many of the councilmembers voiced confusion about the use of the word “policy” to describe English’s crew.

“When you look up City Council, it does say we are the chief policy making body for the city,” said Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet. “I just want to make sure we position it right so it is received perfectly.”