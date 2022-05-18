Another round of free COVID tests available

Americans can now order another round of free COVID -19 tests from the federal government. In this third round, the U.S. Postal Service will deliver eight rapid tests to any interested U.S. household.
Orders can be made by visiting COVIDtests.gov. The site appeared active Monday.
These additional COVID tests come at a time as COVID cases are up sharply especially in the Northeast where many areas have high levels of community transmission.
Cases in Georgia are also steadily rising with the 7-day average of new confirmed cases tripling over the past month.
About the at-home COVID-19 tests
The tests available for order:
- Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
- Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests
Take an at-home test:
- If you begin having COVID-19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or
- At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, or
- When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
