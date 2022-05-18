ajc logo
X

Another round of free COVID tests available

Here's what to know about rapid COVID tests and the BA.2 variant

caption arrowCaption
Here's what to know about rapid COVID tests and the BA.2 variant

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Americans can now order another round of free COVID -19 tests from the federal government. In this third round, the U.S. Postal Service will deliver eight rapid tests to any interested U.S. household.

Orders can be made by visiting COVIDtests.gov. The site appeared active Monday.

These additional COVID tests come at a time as COVID cases are up sharply especially in the Northeast where many areas have high levels of community transmission.

Cases in Georgia are also steadily rising with the 7-day average of new confirmed cases tripling over the past month.

ExploreEverything you need to know about getting a COVID vaccine in metro Atlanta

About the at-home COVID-19 tests

The tests available for order:

  • Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
  • Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
  • Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
  • Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
  • Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

Take an at-home test:

  • If you begin having COVID-19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or
  • At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, or
  • When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

About the Author

Follow Helena Oliviero on twitter

joined the AJC in 2002 as a features writer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated May 18)
2h ago
Fulton commissioner suing colleagues; candidate alleges smear campaign
4h ago
Higher mortgage rates still not curbing steeply rising home prices
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top