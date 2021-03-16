Amid disagreement, Roswell limits police service to Mountain Park

“The definition of mutual aid is that it is mutual aid,” Mayor Lori Henry said. “It is not aid being offered by one city to another city.”

Mountain Park is a tiny city that sits off Ga. 92 on the western edge of north Fulton County at the Cherokee County line. Roswell provided full public safety services to the city from 1998 until March 1. Mountain Park didn’t pay 911 user fees during that time and kept money collected from traffic violations.

In February, Roswell City Council voted to have Mountain Park residents pay $374 per resident for public safety services, which is the same amount that Roswell residents pay. Mountain Park residents had been paying $64 each, or $41,700 in total. The 484% increase would pay Roswell $240,000 annually for public safety services, but Mountain Park has refused to pay.

Roswell officials have said they’re concerned about the possibility that Mountain Park will ask the General Assembly to dissolve the city and have it become a part of Roswell. Mountain Park’s infrastructure problems would be costly to Roswell and could bring a property tax increase to residents in both cities, officials said.

During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Lori Henry suggested Mountain Park, if annexed into Roswell, become a gated community responsible for the costs of its own infrastructure, stormwater, roads and lakes.