Residents of tiny Mountain Park facing 400% increase in price of public safety services

When the city incorporated in 1927, Mountain Park’s wooded landscape and bungalow-style homes were vacation getaways for wealthy Atlanta families. The city of about 600 people has no commercial businesses and many residents are elderly and on a fixed income, Still said.

The fee for public safety services is included in property tax bills paid by Mountain Park residents.

The current agreement between the two cities expires March 1 but Roswell City Council voted to extend the agreement 60 days to May 1.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Bob Hulsey, assistant city attorney for Roswell, said that if the dispute is not resolved, Mountain Park might exercise its rights to dissolve the municipality and become a part of Roswell. Hulsey said the Georgia State Legislature has the power to make Mountain Park a part of the city without Roswell’s permission.

City officials have talked to state representatives, Still told the AJC. Annexation is not Mountain Park’s first preference, he said, but there has long been a group of residents in support of it.

In Roswell, a major concern is that Mountain Park’s infrastructure is not up to the same codes and standards as the larger city, he added.

“There are a myriad of issues here,” he said. “And when you’ve the Legislature breathing down your neck, it creates other things for you to consider.”

The town has a volunteer fire department that Roswell Fire Chief Tony Papoutsis said can’t safely handle a large fire or rescue operation. Mountain Park doesn’t pay 911 user fees and keeps monies that come in from traffic violations.

Still said in addition to the suggested annual increase to $85,000, Mountain Park suggested traffic cases be held in Roswell Municipal Court and Roswell keep the fees collected.

Mountain Park officials have also talked to Cherokee and Fulton County about their public safety services and learned that due to its location the city would be sacrificing response time if they relied solely on those counties’ first responders to arrive.

“It’s a dialogue that we’re having with Roswell,” Still said of negotiations. “Hopefully it’s one that we can bring to an amiable conclusion.”