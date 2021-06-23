Atlanta mayor calls Fulton Sheriff’s latest jail request ‘perplexing’

Bottoms wrote a letter Wednesday to Labat saying his own data shows Fulton does not need 500 additional beds, which is what Labat wants to use at Atlanta’s building. She also pushed back on Labat’s request by saying he already has facilities he is “unable to staff,” and that he can lease space from other neighboring counties to reduce Fulton’s jail population.

The mayor wants to close Atlanta’s detention center due in part to activists seeking less incarceration. She wants to repurpose the building as a community center, but she’s currently negotiating with Fulton on leasing 150 of the center’s 1,300 beds. She also wants the inmates housed as part of a re-entry program.